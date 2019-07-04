Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Triumph Motorcycles launches clothing line

4 July 2019 By

Triumph Motorcycles has launched its debut clothing collection at Berlin denim trade show Selvedge Run and Zeitgeist.

The British motorcycle marque’s menswear brand will launch for spring 20, selling via a new ecommerce site, as well as through independent wholesale stockists across Europe and the US.

There are 47 SKUs within the collection, which is made up of T-shirts, denim, shirts, jackets and accessories.

Styles are influenced by a rugged “biker” aesthetic, and include retro slogan T-shirts, distressed denim jackets and leather jackets.

Kevin Charles, clothing director at Triumph Motorcycles, said the range was being launched in response to demand from customers.

Wholesale prices range from £10 for a cap to £220 for a jacket. 07788 304639 triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

