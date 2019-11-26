Trotters relaunch boosts online sales

Childrenswear retailer Trotters has recorded 50% growth in its ecommerce sales, 12 months on from relaunching its digital business.

The family-run company, which was established in London in 1990, last year partnered with a number of digital companies offering solutions to challenges such as stock synchronisation, accurate fulfilment, and handling of returns and refunds.

In the year to date, ecommerce has accounted for 16% of total sales, up from 12% for the same period last year.

Although the retailer declined to give a sales split, it said the online store “jostles for second position with [its bricks-and-mortar store in] High Street Kensington” in terms of peformance.

The retailer has six stores across London and the South East.

Joanna Morrison-Wood, ecommerce manager at Trotters, said: “Integrating and automating has been crucial for our ecommerce to work. Our website has now become another branch and we can seamlessly handle periods of stress such as low stock or high levels of sales.”