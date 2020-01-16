Ugg launches monthly product drops

Footwear retailer Ugg has announced that it will be launching exclusive items in “pinnacle” retailers across the world on a monthly drop basis.

The official launch of “12 x 12” will take place today, 16 January, at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, at which the first three statement sneakers will be unveiled.



Each month, Ugg will partner with a key retailer on bespoke launches across the globe, beginning with Tokyo-based sneaker and streetwear independent Atmos for the January 2020 delivery.

The collection will be sold in limited quantities at select retailers worldwide, including Atmos, on 17 January. Products will then be available in stores such as premium menswear independent End, which the brand has never been stocked in before.

This is the first time the brand has embarked on a retail strategy involving limited drops. It taps into the Ugg target audience of 18-to-24-year-olds.

The January 12x12 drop – the CA805 x 2020 Sneaker – explores the Chinese zodiac of 2020: the Year of the Rat. The design has taken inspiration from the emblematic animal with exposed fake fur fluff and a cheese-themed lace keeper.

The CA805 x Valentine Sneaker, which will be released in February, draws design inspiration from the Valentine’s Day, and channels Los Angeles street art with a spray paint-style bleeding heart decal.

The CA805 x Cedar Sneaker due to be released in March draws on California’s national parks and adds nature-inspired detailing to the brand’s ultra-functional statement sneaker.

“UGG is a brand for those who refused to be defined by convention”, Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle at Ugg owner Deckers Brands, said.“The 12x12 project builds on the success of our popular CA805 sneaker and is a showcase for monthly drops of bold, unique designs and Californian stories. We are excited to partner with sneaker trailblazers like atmos and other pinnacle retailers around the world to launch this collection.”