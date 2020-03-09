UK Ebay boss: Tech should pay "fair share" of tax

Ebay’s UK boss has entered the business rates debate by calling for online retail to “pay its fair share” of tax and urgent reform of the rates system.

”For too long, the debate about the future of Britain’s high streets has focused on a false choice: online v offline,” said Rob Hattrell, vice-president of Ebay UK in a letter to The Times. “We need both. As a country, we only succeed if we harness the entrepreneurialism of all small and medium-sized British businesses – online and offline.”

Hattrell conceded: “We recognise that the rules around corporate taxation need urgent reform and tech needs to pay its fair share.”

He also called for the government to reduce the business rates burden facing the high street “by re-evaluating the out-dated methodologies of the business rates system”.

Hattrell’s comments come after UK retailers told Drapers that business rates are becoming an increasing burden on their store portfolio decisions. Frasers Group CFO Chris Wootton said without intervention “there won’t be a high street, at all”, while Beales CEO Tony Brown told Drapers that business rates “played a large final role in the closure of all its 23 stores”.

The industry is hoping for business rates reform from newly appointed chancellor Rishi Sunak in this week’s Budget, alongside measures to boost consumer spend such as a static VAT rate, and fuel and alcohol duties.