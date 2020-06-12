UK economy suffers record slump

The UK economy shrunk by 20.4% in April, the largest monthly contraction on record, reflecting the impact of social distancing and lockdown.
April’s monthly decline in GDP was three time greater than the fall experienced during the 2008 global financial crash, data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “In line with many other economies around the world, coronavirus is having a severe impact on our economy.
“The lifelines we’ve provided with our furlough scheme, grants, loans and tax cuts have protected thousands of businesses and millions of jobs – giving us the best chance of recovering quickly as the economy reopens.
“We’ve set out our plan to gradually and safely reopen the economy. Next week, more shops on the high street will be able to open again as we start to get our lives a little bit more back to normal.”
Drapers’ coronavirus update
We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828 705.
As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the ‘My Account’ tab on the main navigation bar.
Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting ‘My Account’ and ‘Newsletters’.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.