UK footfall up 45% as retail reopens

UK footfall last week was up 45% on the previous seven days, buoyed by the reopening of non-essential retail across England.

In England, where stores reopened from the 15 June, footfall rose by 46.7%, the latest Springboard data shows.

This compares with an 8.5% increase in Wales and an 11.5% increase in Scotland for the period 15 to 21 June.

Footfall in UK high streets was up 47.5% and in shopping centres up 45%.

This was nearly double the increase of 27.1% across UK retail parks, as food and home stores were previously already trading at these locations.

Footfall across the UK rose by more than 30% each day from the same day the previous week, apart from Thursday, when there was heavy rain.

The annual change in footfall in England is now -47.7%, compared with -68.8% in Wales and -66.5% in Scotland.

London’s West End still remains at a much lower level than last year, lagging 80.8%.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard commented: “The opening of non-essential retail in England on Monday 15 June had a substantial impact on footfall across all retail destinations.

“The overall result for the UK was subdued by Scotland and Wales where retail reopening is yet to happen. We anticipate an additional uplift when retail in these areas of the UK also reopens, and the hospitality and entertainment industry is given the green light to resume trading in the coming weeks.”