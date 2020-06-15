UK 'formally confirms' Brexit transition will not be extended

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has “formally confirmed” the UK will not extend the Brexit transition period beyond 31 December.

Gove announced the decision on Friday, adding: “The moment for extension has now passed”.

In a post on Twitter, he said he had chaired a “constructive” meeting of the EU Joint Committee with EU Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations, Maros Sefcovic.

The social media message read: “I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period & the moment for extension has now passed. On January 1, 2021, we will take back control and regain our political & economic independence.”

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford, the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales, wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday calling on him to request the extension, saying it would be “extraordinarily reckless” to end the transition in the new year.

Meanwhile, checks on EU goods coming into the UK will be phased-in next year to give businesses “time to adjust”.

The UK had committed to introduce full import controls on EU goods in January, but coronavirus has forced a rethink. Companies will now be able to defer customs forms and tariff payments for six months and some physical checks will be delayed until July.