UK retail sales suffer three-month decline

Retail sales in the UK dropped year on year for the third consecutive month during July, marking the longest period of decline since 2011.

Research by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), reported in the Guardian, shows that sales dropped the most for department stores and clothing retailers.

Retailers also placed fewer orders with their suppliers in July, and a further decline is expected in August.

The CBI’s retail sales index stood at -16% for the month, following June’s figure of -42%.