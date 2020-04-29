UK retailers hit hardest since 2008 financial crash

Retailers suffered the sharpest fall in sales since the 2008 financial crisis during the first two weeks of April, new research shows.

The Confederation of British Industry’s monthly Distributive Trades Survey, run between 27 March and 15 April, found that retailers expect a similar pace of decline next month, the weakest expectations in the survey’s history.

Orders placed to suppliers also fell sharply, down to -48% compared with -19% in March.

Almost 70% of retailers reported that Covid-19 was having a significant negative impact on their domestic sales and 39% reported a total shutdown of UK activity as a result of the pandemic.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said: “It’s no surprise that the lockdown is hitting retailers hard. Two-fifths have shut up shop completely for now. And sales of groceries and other essentials also fell, suggesting households may have been dipping into stockpiles built up prior to the lockdown or tightening their belts more generally as incomes take a hit.

“Although the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of employees in retail remain at risk, there are encouraging signs that the government’s Job Retention Scheme is providing genuine relief, with many opting for temporary rather than permanent layoffs.

“Continued support for retailers to cover their fixed costs will be vital for ensuring that businesses are able to re-open when it’s safe and appropriate to do so.”