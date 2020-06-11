UK set for ‘most severe economic downturn' in modern times

The UK economy is set to contract by more than 7% this year, leading to the “most severe economic downturn in modern times”, new research has found.

KPMG’s latest quarterly economic outlook shows the Covid-19 pandemic will cause the economy to shrink 7.2% in 2020. The UK is unlikely to fully recover until a vaccine or effective treatment for the virus is available.

“The UK economy is amid the most severe economic downturn in modern times, with no clear end to the current crisis,” said KPMG chief economist Yael Selfin.

“Considerable uncertainty remains around the timing of a vaccine which will impact the timing and speed of the recovery, as well as the extent of any permanent damage to the economy,” she added, warning that the pandemic would leave “a lasting mark” on the economy.

The UK could start also 2021 with another negative shock to the economy as a result of the end of the Brexit transition period, leading GDP to contract at least during the first quarter of the year. This would see UK GDP recover only modestly next year, rising by 2.8%.

While KPMG expects a partial economic recovery in the second half of 2020, it warned that there could be a fresh spike in unemployment later in the year as the government’s Job Retention Scheme (JRS) comes to an end.

The scheme, which is currently paying the wages of almost nine million furloughed employees, is set to close at the end of October. It is likely that employers will not be able to take all furloughed workers back on before the JRS ends, the report said.