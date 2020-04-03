UKFT demands coronavirus aid for ‘forgotten middle’

More support is needed to help fashion businesses that fall outside eligibility for the government’s Covid-19 protection schemes, the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) has said.

The UKFT calls for help for what it describes as the “forgotten middle”: individuals or small companies that do not qualify for government support for businesses or the self-employed.

The group includes owners or founders of small limited companies who derive their income from a limited company but not through PAYE, the self-employed who have not shown any profits and those who were employed after 28 February 2020.

The UKFT says that it and the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) are raising the issue with the government on a daily basis, as part of wider campaigning to try to protect the industry.

Other areas of focus include: the difficulty of accessing coronavirus business support loans; the need for a rates holiday for all businesses; the difficulties caused by retailers and brands cancelling orders; the limitations of the Small Business Grant scheme; the need to make the finance support schemes available much more quickly; and the need for the government to significantly increase the support available to the industry when the immediate crisis has passed.