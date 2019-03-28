UK’s worst-performing high streets revealed

High streets in towns in the north of England have topped a list of the UK’s worst retail locations.

The report by property services firm Harper Dennis Hobbs was based on vacancy rates and how available stores met local needs.

The top 10 worst streets were:

Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle-upon-Tyne Stretford, Greater Manchester Kirkby, Merseyside Harrow Road, Greater London Tonypandy, Wales Walton Road, Liverpool, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear Renfrew, Scotland Burnt Oak, north London, Annan, Dumfries and Galloway

Commercial finance adviser ABC Finance surveyed consumers to find out their views on their local high streets.

Three-quarters of respondents said they were saddened by the decline of UK high streets. However. 25% said they were indifferent.

A fifth of shoppers said their visits to the high street were months apart and 38% said they do most or all of their shopping online.