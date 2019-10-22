Under Armour founder relinquishes CEO role

Under Armour founder Kevin Plank will step down from his role as CEO of the business at the end of this year.

Plank will remain at the company as executive chairman and brand chief. He has served as chairman and CEO since founding the business in 1996.

He will be replaced in the CEO role by current president and chief operating officer, Patrik Frisk from 1 January 2020.

Frisk joined Under Armour in 2017. He was previously CEO of footwear business The Aldo Group. Prior to this, he spent more than a decade with VF Corporation in a number of senior positions including coalition president of Outdoor Americas, president of the Timberland brand and vice-president and general manager of The North Face.