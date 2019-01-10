Uniqlo to open in London's Spitalfields

Uniqlo has partnered with British illustrator James Jarvis on the design for a new store in Spitalfields, east London, which is set to open this spring.
The 11,000 sq ft unit at 54 Brushfield Street will include 6,740 sq ft of retail space, which will offer the full range of Uniqlo’s men’s and women’s wear.
The Japanese fashion retailer described Spitalfields as a “developing area, already established as a commercial hub of the city”.
Uniqlo has 10 stores in London and one in Oxford. It is due to open its first store in the north-east of England, in Manchester, in the first half of 2019.
