Up close: the Moss Bros eco-suit

Featuring recycled polyester, natural buttons, and non-toxic suit bags, men’s tailoring retailer Moss Bros has launched its first “eco” suit.
The suit, which retails for £169, is made entirely from materials selected for their low environmental impact.
Recycled polyester is the predominant fabri: in each suit there are up to 45 plastic bottles which would otherwise go to landfill. The suit is cut from a recycled polyester blend cloth, and the lining material is made from a minimum of 99% post-consumer recycled polyester with 100% recycled polyester yarns.
Buttons are made from corozo nuts, which are a natural, durable alternative to plastic. In addition, the pocket fabric is Oeko-Tex certified, meaning it uses less chemicals and water than conventional materials.
The suits are now on sale in store and online and will be sold in eco-friendly suit bags, made from polypropylene – a biodegradable, durable and breathable material free from toxins.
