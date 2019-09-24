Up close: the Moss Bros eco-suit

The suit, which retails for £169, is made entirely from materials selected for their low environmental impact.

Recycled polyester is the predominant fabri: in each suit there are up to 45 plastic bottles which would otherwise go to landfill. The suit is cut from a recycled polyester blend cloth, and the lining material is made from a minimum of 99% post-consumer recycled polyester with 100% recycled polyester yarns.

Buttons are made from corozo nuts, which are a natural, durable alternative to plastic. In addition, the pocket fabric is Oeko-Tex certified, meaning it uses less chemicals and water than conventional materials.

The suits are now on sale in store and online and will be sold in eco-friendly suit bags, made from polypropylene – a biodegradable, durable and breathable material free from toxins.