Uptick in fashion sales

28 June 2019By

Full screenSunny high street

Fashion sales for the week to 23 June increased 2% on last year, marking the sixth consecutive week of positive like-for-like sales.

In store like-for-like sales were flat at 0.1% up on the same week last year.

Total retail like-for-like sales increased by 1.9% this week – total in-store sales edged down 0.5%, while online sales were up 10.5%.

Overall footfall was down by 1.9% this week as compared to the same week last year.



