Urban Outfitters launches rental service in the US

Urban Outfitters will launch a fashion rental service in the US later this summer.

The initiative, named Nuuly, will allow customers to rent eight items per month for $88 (£70) from Urban Outfitters, as well as sister brands Anthropologie and Free People. Shoppers will then be given the option to buy their chosen items.

The retailer’s US chief digital officer, David Hayne, told the Wall Street Journal he expects the service to attract 50,000 subscribers and generate more than $500m (£397m) in revenue during its first year.

Urban Outfitters has not said if there are any plans to roll out the service in the UK.