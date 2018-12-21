US expansion hits The White Company's bottom line

Group turnover at The White Company grew by 4% to £206m in the 53 weeks to 31 March 2018.

Underlying UK profits were up 3% year on year to £11.8m. However, its group operating profit fell by 32% to £11.8m, hit by the impact of US investment and foreign exchange contracts.

The White Company opened its first US stores on New York’s 5th Avenue and Shorthills Mall in New Jersey during the period, as well as opening in Kildare, Ireland. At the end of the year it had 47 UK stores, seven UK concessions and the three international stores.

CEO Mary Homer said: “Our year of consolidation investing in both infrastructure, IT, moving to new headquarters and our international expansion has ensured we are now positioned for future growth. The performance of this current year so far, showing growth in both revenue and profit, is extremely encouraging in the current retail climate.”

The White Company plans to open a second Irish store in Dublin and will launch an online partnership with US department store Nordstrom next spring.