US shirt brand Untuckit launches in the UK

US menswear brand Untuckit will open its first two UK stores this week, kicking off its international store expansion.

The brand was founded in 2011 by Chris Riccobono, after he struggled to find a shirt that looked good untucked. Now with more than 80 stores in the US and five in Canada, the business is on target to report revenue of more than $20m (£15.5m) this year. Around 50% of its total sales come from online.

The shirts are shorter in length that traditional designs and are tailored to slightly expose the pockets on a pair of trousers, falling halfway down the zipper.

Alongside the shirts – which retail for around £80 – it sells sweaters, outerwear and T-shirts.

Untuckit will open two stores, at around 1,600 sq ft each, in Covent Garden and Westfield London this week. The business also began shipping directly from the UK this month, from a warehouse in Manchester owned by its US logistics provider Radial.

The direct-to-consumer business plans to expand further in 2020 with stores in Ireland and Scotland as well as in the Netherlands and France.

“Having reached our target number of stores in the US, it was time to go international,” Riccobono told Drapers. “London buys the most from us online currently, and our goal is to achieve 50% of our sales internationally [between 30% and 50% by the end of 2021].”

“It’s a challenging time [in the UK], but it was a challenging time in the US when we launched,” said Riccobono. “Retail has been struggling for years but, because we have such a unique concept and we solve a problem, we’re not really concerned about that.”