Vans hires new vice-president for EMEA

VF Corporation has appointed Michel Bilodeau as vice-president, general manager for Vans in the EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa) region.

Bilodeau is currently vice-president, general manager of VF outdoor and action sports for Canada. He will transition into his new role by October.

Bilodeau joined VF in May 2009 as general manager of Vans in Canada.

Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF’s group president for EMEA, said: “Michel’s extensive experience with strategic accounts through our One VF platform approach and understanding of our direct-to-consumer business will strengthen our ability to drive growth and further connect with our consumers in deeper ways as Vans lives up to its commitment of serving as the icon of creative expression.”