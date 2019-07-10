Vans launches loyalty programme in the UK

Casual footwear brand Vans has launched its loyalty programme, Vans Family, in the UK for the first time.

Since launching in the US in February 2018 the platform has signed up more than 8 million members, who get access to exclusive contests, experiences and patterns to customise products, as well as sneak previews of upcoming releases.

Doug Palladini, Vans global brand president, said: “The Vans Family loyalty program will engage our fans—from newcomers to loyalists—as individuals with unexpected experiences tailored to their personal interests. In doing so, we are creating authentic connections with people who like Vans, deepening our relationships with them, and creating new pathways to interact in relevant ways.”