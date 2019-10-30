Vente-Privee to close UK business

Veepee, the flash Sale site operated by Vente-Privee Group, is closing its UK business following continued uncertainty caused by Brexit.

The business will shutter its UK business, which has been operating for 11 years, on 5 November.

A spokeswoman told Drapers: “The uncertainty surrounding member status of the UK in the EU has taken its toll on our ability to maintain the high-quality standards we demand of ourselves for our ecommerce business in the UK.

“The teams remain in place and continue sourcing local brands so that we can keep delivering leading UK brands to our 72 million members worldwide. Our customer service teams remain attentive and at the disposal of members for any questions and follow-up of current orders.”

Vente-Privee Group changed the name of all its platforms to Veepee earlier this year.