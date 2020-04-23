Versace owner sets out social responsibility strategy

Capri Holdings, owner of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, has announced its first group-wide corporate social responsibility strategy to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

It outlines the company’s global strategy to achieve “significant, measurable goals” across a range of environmental and social sustainability issues, including material sourcing, greenhouse gas emissions, water use, waste reduction, diversity and inclusion and philanthropic giving.

The company’s corporate social responsibility strategy is divided into three areas: Our World: focused on actions across the company’s operations and supply chain, meant to significantly reduce its environmental impact; Our Community: fostering a supportive, healthy, diverse and inclusive workplace for all of the company’s employees; Our Philanthropy: connecting the talents, energy and success of each of the company’s brands to those in need around the world.

The goals and objectives in the Capri Holdings corporate social responsibility report support the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Capri Holdings has set targets to be 100% carbon neutral in its direct operations and to source 100% of energy for its owned and operated facilities from renewable sources by 2025. Building on its net zero carbon emissions commitment, and in an effort to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement, the company will also commit to set emissions reduction targets across its operations and supply chain with the Science Based Targets initiative by 2021.

The company has additionally committed to, and has already been working towards, a number of initiatives, including: all plastic in packaging to be recyclable, compostable, recycled or reusable by 2025; 100% of point-of-sale packaging materials to be recyclable or sustainably sourced by 2025; partnering with key suppliers to reduce water use; traceability of its supply chain; sourcing at least 95% of its leather from certified tanneries by 2025, and furthering diversity and inclusion within the organization.

“We are proud of the actions our company is taking to drive positive environmental and social change within our organization and our world,” said John Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings.

“Early last year, soon after we created our global fashion luxury group, Capri Holdings, we assessed the sustainability efforts each of our brands was already undertaking, along with the core values shared by them. We also considered the responsibilities we collectively hold to the environment, to the communities in which we operate, and to the people with whom we work. We recognize that as our company grows, so do our responsibilities, and welcome the opportunity to do more.

“We believe that sound environmental and social policies are both ethically correct and fiscally responsible. To that end, we are committed to improving the way we work in order to better the world in which we live.”

Meanwhile, to coincide with the release of the company’s corporate social responsibility goals and objectives, Idol signed the United Nations Global Compact, the sustainability initiative established to support achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.