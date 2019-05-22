Very British luxury from newcomer Mina Lingerie

British design and manufacturing are the underpinnings of new luxury lingerie brand Mina Lingerie.
The label launched online in March 2019 with a six item collection, and will open to wholesale for spring 20.
All items in the range are 100% silk and woven French lace.
The range includes delicate lace separates with a focus on modern shapes – such as high neck and triangle bras – with styles geared to be worn either as underwear or daywear. Highlights include a red lace, funnel neck bralette.
Founder Sarah Louise Henry is looking to target luxury independent retailers and has ambitions to eventually launch a made to measure service.
Wholesale prices range from £34 for briefs to £64 for a camisole; 07816756494; mina-lingerie.com
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.