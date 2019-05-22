Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Very British luxury from newcomer Mina Lingerie

22 May 2019 By

British design and manufacturing are the underpinnings of new luxury lingerie brand Mina Lingerie.

The label launched online in March 2019 with a six item collection, and will open to wholesale for spring 20.

All items in the range are 100% silk and woven French lace.

The range includes delicate lace separates with a focus on modern shapes – such as high neck and triangle bras – with styles geared to be worn either as underwear or daywear. Highlights include a red lace, funnel neck bralette.

Founder Sarah Louise Henry is looking to target luxury independent retailers and has ambitions to eventually launch a made to measure service.

Wholesale prices range from £34 for briefs to £64 for a camisole; 07816756494; mina-lingerie.com

