Very British luxury from newcomer Mina Lingerie

British design and manufacturing are the underpinnings of new luxury lingerie brand Mina Lingerie.

The label launched online in March 2019 with a six item collection, and will open to wholesale for spring 20.

All items in the range are 100% silk and woven French lace.

The range includes delicate lace separates with a focus on modern shapes – such as high neck and triangle bras – with styles geared to be worn either as underwear or daywear. Highlights include a red lace, funnel neck bralette.

Founder Sarah Louise Henry is looking to target luxury independent retailers and has ambitions to eventually launch a made to measure service.

Wholesale prices range from £34 for briefs to £64 for a camisole; 07816756494; mina-lingerie.com