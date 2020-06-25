Very Group axes 141 roles in restructuring

The Very Group plans to make 141 roles across it head office and customer care teams redundant, and create 100 new jobs in its technology division.

The owner of Very and Littlewoods, formerly known as Shop Direct, said the restructuring would help to future-proof the business.

Chief executive Henry Birch explained: “As we look to the future, we need the right team structures, working practices and environments to enable us to meet the opportunities and tackle the challenges that lie ahead. That means reshaping our business and bringing in new people and skills to enhance our capabilities.

“Unfortunately, that also means that we will be making a number of existing roles redundant.

“In making these changes, we are committed to supporting our impacted colleagues through what we know will be a difficult time and will work closely with our recognised trade union, Usdaw.”