Very launches inclusive sizing feature

Very.co.uk has launched a new feature to help customers find the right size of Nike and Adidas products in an effort to embrace diverse sizing.

The new feature allows customers to choose whether they view the product on a female model of size 8, 14 or 18 on more than 80 Nike and Adidas product lines.

The feature is currently available on the brand’s website, and it plans to launch on its mobile app before the end of the year.

Very.co.uk’s parent company The Very Group is exploring options for scaling up the feature to roll out across all sportswear and fashion brands.

It says this improvement will cut down on the need to order items in multiple sizes, reducing the environmental and commercial impact of returns.

Sam Perkins, managing director of retail at The Very Group, said: “We sell a broad range of sizes across our sportswear and fashion ranges and want to do more to both embrace size diversity and give customers confidence in choosing the right size and fit, which they’ve told us loud and clear is a top priority.

“With the support of two of our biggest sportswear brand partners, the launch of our new feature is an important step forwards in delivering this aim.”