Veteran retail recruiter Craig Vidler dies

Vidler’s career spanned 50 years. He was managing director at recruitment firm Star Executives from 1970 to 2000, and spent seven years at HR Go Recruitment as non-executive director and then group managing director between 2009 and 2013. Most recently he was a director at Bluetree Recruits from March 2017.

Vidler was an avid supporter of the industry charity Retail Trust, rasing more than £500,000 through various fundraising activities including his popular Fly Fishing days. For his contribution towards charity, he was granted an OBE in the Queen’s New Year honours list in 2016.

Richard Boland, chief executive of Retail Trust, said: “Craig served for 10 years as a trustee, and was a great influence on the modernising of the Trust. Craig was made our Fly Fishing Alumni Life President a couple of years ago, and as such will live long in our memories. His influence over four decades as one of the longest-serving headhunters in retail upon the progressive careers of many aspiring directors and CEOs is legend. A truly philanthropic man and a giant character in retail circles going back over the last 50 years.”

Vidler is survived by his wife, Marj, and daughter, Claire.