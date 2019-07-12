Victoria Beckham CEO exits

Victoria Beckham chief executive Paolo Riva is to step down from his role for personal reasons, with immediate effect.

Riva joined the brand in September 2018. Chairman Ralph Toledano will lead the business moving forward, having joined Victoria Beckham in March 2018.

The business has promoted product director Marie Leblanc de Reynies to the newly created role of managing director of brand and product. It has also appointed Pablo Sande to the position of chief financial and legal officer.

Leblanc de Reynies joined Victoria Beckham a year ago. She previously headed women’s fashion and brand positioning for the Printemps department store in Paris.

Sande relocates from Salvatore Ferragamo, where he was chief financial officer of the Americas. Before that he spent nine years at Burberry.

Toledano said: “It has been a real pleasure working with Paolo, and on behalf of the board, I would like to thank him for his contribution. I look forward to continuing to drive and implement the strategy for the brand with Victoria and the team.”

Riva said: “I am proud of what I have accomplished with the team and wish the company great success for the future”.