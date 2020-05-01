Victoria Beckham reverses furlough decision

Victoria Beckham has reportedly withdrawn her application to furlough 30 staff at her fashion label after facing criticism for the decision.
Employees had been told that 30 of the 120 of staff would be furloughed for at least two months, according to The Guardian.
However, the decision drew criticism, as Beckham’s net worth is estimated to be £335m.
Beckham told the Guardian: “We will not now be drawing on the government furlough scheme.”
“At the beginning of the lockdown the shareholders agreed with senior management to furlough a small proportion of staff. At that point we didn’t know how long the lockdown might last or its likely impact on the business. The welfare of my team and our business means everything to me.”
