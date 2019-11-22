Victoria's Secret cancels annual show

US lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret has cancelled its annual fashion show in the face of rising criticism and dwindling television ratings.

Last year it received its lowest-ever ratings and received criticism that its outdated premise was sexist and lacked diversity,.

These changing attitudes have hit sales.

The brand’s parent company, L Brands, reported a net loss of $252m (£195.1m) in third-quarter results announced this week, and poor sales at Victoria’s Secret weighed on its performance.

L Brands’ chief financial officer, Stuart Burgdoerfer, told investors: “We’re figuring out how to advance the positioning of the brand and best communicate that to customers.”

Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show launched in 1995 and has been a milestone in the career of many models, including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Miranda Kerr.