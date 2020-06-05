Victoria's Secret UK falls into administration

The UK arm of Victoria’s Secret has collapsed into administration, putting more than 800 jobs at risk.

The US lingerie retailer, which has furloughed 785 employees, has appointed auditing firm Deloitte as administrator.

Victoria’s Secret has 25 stores across the UK, and employs over 800 people.

The insolvency firm said it will conduct a “light touch” administration as it seeks to find a potential buyer.

Victoria’s Secret’s online operations, which are not owned or operated by the company, will continue unaffected by the administration.

“This is yet another blow to the UK high street and a further example of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on the entire retail industry,” Deloitte joint administrator Rob Harding said.

“The effect of the lockdowns, combined with broader challenges facing bricks-and-mortar retailers, has resulted in a funding requirement for this business, resulting in today’s administration.

“We will now work with the existing management team and broader stakeholders to assess all options available for the future of the business.”

Last month, Victoria’s Secret announced that it will permanently close a quarter of its stores in North America over the next few months, after its plan to go private collapsed.

Drapers has contact Victoria’s Secret for comment.