Wallace & Gromit celebrate a Joules Christmas

This Christmas marks Joules’ 30th anniversary, and to celebrate the lifestyle brand has teamed up with iconic duo Wallace & Gromit for its festive advertising campaign.

In the Christmas campaign, Wallace brings his own inventive touch to the festive period at West Wallaby Street. Gromit unwittingly becomes the pièce de résistance when at the click of a button he ends up as the fairy crowing the top of the Christmas tree.

Throughout the 40 second advert, customers can spot a selection of Joules best-sellers recreated in miniature by animation studio Aardman.