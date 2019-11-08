Wallace & Gromit celebrate a Joules Christmas

This Christmas marks Joules’ 30th anniversary, and to celebrate the lifestyle brand has teamed up with iconic duo Wallace & Gromit for its festive advertising campaign.
In the Christmas campaign, Wallace brings his own inventive touch to the festive period at West Wallaby Street. Gromit unwittingly becomes the pièce de résistance when at the click of a button he ends up as the fairy crowing the top of the Christmas tree.
Throughout the 40 second advert, customers can spot a selection of Joules best-sellers recreated in miniature by animation studio Aardman.
10 fun facts about the advert
- It took two weeks to make sure that Wallace & Gromit puppets were looking camera ready and to create their Joules outfits
- Animators need a whole day to create 2 - 3 seconds of footage
- The entire advert took 15 days with one animator to shoot
- The finished advert is comprised of a whopping 679 frames of animation
- Gromit’s skirt in the advert is made from the exact material used in the real skirt available to buy from Joules
- The Christmas baubles on the tree are made from wooden beads, all of which were intricately painted by hand
- There are 55 spots on each of Gromit’s wellies and they also have the Joules trademark yellow stripe down the back
- The wrapping paper used on the garments was created using an exact replica of the Joules Christmas print
- All of the Joules products in the animation are based on real products that you can get your hands on this Christmas
- One of the Christmas cards on Wallace’s fireplace is from Nick Park wishing Wallace & Gromit a Merry Christmas
