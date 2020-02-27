Walmart mulls sale of Asda stake

The US owner of Asda is considering the sale of a majority stake in the UK grocer.
Walmart could offload the stake after being approaching by potential buyers, Bloomberg has reported. However, it is likely to maintain a significant minority stake.
Walmart said it is in talks with a small number of interested parties, including private equity businesses, but no decisions have yet been made.
Walmart first bought Asda in 1999 for £6.7bn. It comes after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked Asda’s merger with Sainsbury’s last April.
Walmart has been contacted for comment.
