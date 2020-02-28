Walpole reveals 2020 brands of tomorrow

Brands including knitwear company Country of Origin and womenswear label Dai have been announced as part of luxury group Walpole’s 2020 Brands of Tomorrow project.

The industry body for the luxury sector announced 12 brands that will be part of its accelerator programme over the next 12 months. Brands involved in the programme receive workshops and mentoring from senior industry figures.

This year the fashion brands included in the line-up were: womenswear brand Dai, outerwear brand Shackleton, kidswear business Pepa & Company, luxury textile company Araminta Campbell, ladder-resistant tights brand Hedoïne and knitwear company Country of Origin, which is run by Drapers 30 under 30 alumni Ben Taylor and Alice Liptrot

Brands previously involved in the scheme include other 30 under 30 alumni such as sportswear brand Castore and bespoke lingerie business Luna Mae London.

Walpole also announced two new chairs to the project. Balthazar Fabricius, founder and chairman of bespoke bookmakers Fitzdares was appointed chair and Chris Downham, advisory chief financial officer and former CEO of Boat International is deputy chair.