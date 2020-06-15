Wardens hired to control store queues

Retailers and local councils have deployed social distancing wardens to help manage crowds when non-essential retail stores reopen in England today.

Councils around the country have hired staff to ensure shoppers obey social distancing rules, which are currently set at two-metres.

Leeds council has recruited a team of “ambassadors” who will patrol its main shopping streets, similarly to Oxford and Cambridge, who have also hired city centre stewards. Broxtowe borough council in Nottingham has also employed wardens in “Covid-branded” high-visibility clothing to patrol town centres.

Birmingham council has warned traders it will take enforcement action against anyone who fails to comply with social-distancing rules, and has hired the highway operators Kier to police the city’s shops.

Meanwhile, retailers including John Lewis and Primark have reportedly recruited additional security staff, the Guardian has reported.

It comes after retailers last week expressed concerns over potential large and overlapping queues for shops, buses and post offices.

Drapers has contacted John Lewis and Primark for comment.