The 75-piece collection includes in-house printed shirts, block-coloured crew neck sweatshirts, tapered trousers, light-wash denim, grandad-collar shirts, T-shirts and jackets.

The range also includes pieces made from 100% organic cotton, and recycled viscose and polyamide.

Warehouse Menswear launches in February in selected Warehouse stores, online, and on Zalando and Next.

Prices are aligned with the womenswear range, starting at £15 for T-shirts and going up to £220 for coats.

Warehouse managing director Paula Stewart said: “The expansion into menswear is an exciting step for us. Not least because it allows the brand to prioritise sustainability but because it leads us to fill what we believe is a gap in the market and after 40 years of being a cornerstone of womenswear retail spring 20 will mark a new chapter in the brand’s history.”

