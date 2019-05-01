Warm weather drives full-price sales at Next

Full-price sales at Next “overperformed” in the thirteen weeks to 27 April as the UK basked in warm weather over the Easter holiday.
The retailer said full-price sales were up 4.5% during the period, ahead of internal forecasts of 3.2%, helped by unseasonably sunny skies.
Online sales during the same period were up 11.8%, although in-store retail sales fell by 3.6%.
Next added that it experienced strong sales growth in February as a result of comparisons with the same month last year, in which the “Beast from the East” caused extreme winter weather.
