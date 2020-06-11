Watch: John Lewis outlines safety measures ahead of reopening

Department store chain John Lewis & Partners has released a video for customers outlining the safety measures it will have in place when stores open next week.

The retailer plans to open on a “phased” basis. Branches opening in the first stage from Monday 15 June include Kingston and Poole, and from Thursday 18 June; Bluewater, Cambridge, Cheadle, Cheltenham, High Wycombe, Horsham, Ipswich, Norwich, Nottingham, Solihull, and Welwyn. They have been chosen primarily because of their accessibility by car.

New in-store safety measures include hand sanitising facilities, signage reminding customers to social distance, frequent cleaning of touch points, protective screens and placing employees around the store to answer any questions customers may have.

Depending on the response from customers and staff to the company’s new ways of operating with respect to social distancing, more shops will open throughout the summer.

John lewis shop reopening preparations

Meanwhile, John Lewis is trialling a contactless click and collect option from the carparks at its High Wycombe and Welwyn Garden City stores from 22 June. It will also trial contactless drop boxes for returns at store entrances across its store estate.