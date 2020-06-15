Watch: Queues as Primark in Ireland reopens

Hundreds of shoppers were captured on video queuing outside Primark’s Irish flagship store at the weekend after the retailer reopened its doors for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

Customers can be seen standing outside Penneys in Mary Street, Dublin, in a line which stretched all the way around the block toward O’Connell Street.

All sixteen stores across Ireland reopened on Friday 12 June, with all of its stores in England expected to reopen today.

It comes after retailers last week expressed concerns over potential large and overlapping queues for shops, buses and post offices. However, local councils have deployed social distancing wardens and stewards in an effort to manage the crowds.

Primark CEO Paul Marchant last week asked for cooperation from customers in adhering to social distancing measures.

“While it might take a little longer to get into store, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Penneys products and plenty of choice as usual,” he said. “We have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

“We are also asking customers to respect the measures we have put in place to help ensure shopping at Penneys is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”