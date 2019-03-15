We are not scared of transparency, says supplier

Speaking at the Drapers Sustainable Fashion panel on transparency in fashion, Mostafiz Uddin, managing director of Bangladeshi supplier Denim Expert, said there was still too much talking and too little action on sustainability: “The amount of talk about transparency has increased since the Rana Plaza disaster [in 2013] but only a few things have changed.

“A lot of change is still needed. A couple of organisations are working hard, but it is not enough. We all need to stand up – retailers need to stand up, consumers need to stand up – otherwise there will be no real change and just a lot of talk.”

Uddin added that suppliers are prepared to be transparent, but questioned whether fashion retailers are willing to follow suit: “We are not scared of transparency. All of my factories are audited – the data is out there. If retailers are demanding transparency, they can look at all of my audits. We’re not scared. But I don’t get the same from my customers.

“We also have to catch the people who aren’t transparent. Retailers need to work with suppliers. Instead of saying, ‘You’ve done something wrong, so now we don’t want to work with you,’ they should say, ‘This isn’t what we want, but here’s how we want you to work.’”