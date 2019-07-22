Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Weekday to open three new UK shops

22 July 2019By

Full screenweekday paris

H&M-owned retail chain Weekday is opening three new UK stores later this year.

Two of the three shops will be located in London: a 5,000 sq ft store on Shoreditch High Street and a 3,000 sq ft store on Soho’s Berwick Street.

The third, 4,800 sq ft, shop will be on Wellington Street in Sheffield and will be Weekday`s first UK store outside London.

The expansion will take the number of Weekday stores in the UK to five.

