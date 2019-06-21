Weekly fashion sales rise

Fashion like-for-like sales were up 8.8% for the week to 16 June, despite heavy rain reducing footfall across the UK.
In-store like-for-like sales for fashion edged down 0.9% compared with last year.
Total retail like-for-like sales for the week increased 6.2%. Total in-store like-for-likes fell by 1.7%, while online like-for-like sales were up by 21%.
