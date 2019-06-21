Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Weekly fashion sales rise

21 June 2019

High street

Fashion like-for-like sales were up 8.8% for the week to 16 June, despite heavy rain reducing footfall across the UK.

In-store like-for-like sales for fashion edged down 0.9% compared with last year.

Total retail like-for-like sales for the week increased 6.2%. Total in-store like-for-likes fell by 1.7%, while online like-for-like sales were up by 21%.

