Westfield crowned UK’s best shopping centre for second consecutive year

Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City have been named the best shopping centres in the UK for the second year running, scooping first and second place respectively.

Kent shopping centre Bluewater came in third place, followed by Intu Trafford Centre and Intu Lakeside in fourth and fifth.

Meadowhall (Sheffield), Intu Metrocentre (Gateshead), Bullring (Birmingham), Brent Cross (London) and Intu Merry Hill (Dudley) made up the rest of the top 10.

Intu Watford was the biggest riser – up 10 places to position 26 since last year – followed by Westgate Oxford and The Lexicon Bracknell, which both rose eight places.

GlobalData’s Top 50 Shopping Centres Report 2019, which is compiled using consumer and business-to-business research as well as data from landlords, property experts and shoppers, showed that property owner Intu has the most centres in the top 20.

However, GlobalData said “virtually all regions of Britain boast excellent shopping centre provision”. This is reflected in the number of centres outside of London featured on the list, including three in the north west, two in Scotland, and one in the north east, Wales, Yorkshire and West Midlands each.

GlobalData retail consulting director Joseph Robinson commented: “[The] 2019 ranking highlights the continued outperformance of Westfield’s London centres. However, overall, the top 20 list paints a picture of excellent shopping centre provision throughout the UK.”