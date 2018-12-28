Westfield defies Boxing Day downturn

More than 350,000 people visited the centres on 26 December, bucking the nationwide trend of declining footfall.

Springboard figures show that footfall across the UK was down 4.2% for the period up to 12pm on 26 December, compared to the same period last year – the third consecutive year of decline. Footfall to shopping centres fell 6.7% year on year.

Westfield said 8.8 million people visited its two London centres between Black Friday and Boxing Day, a rise of 12% on 2017.

The weekend before Christmas, from 21 to 24 December, attracted 1.2 million shoppers. Saturday 22 December was the busiest day with 370,000 visitors.

Westfield noted that some of its retail partners had reported more than £1m turnover from the weekend before Christmas, with several seeing their strongest weekend since opening.

London’s West End also bucked the Boxing Day footfall decline this year, with a 15% increase by 10.30am compared to the same period last year.