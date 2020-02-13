Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Westfield scales back development

13 February 2020By

Full screenWestfield

Shopping centre owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has scaled back its development pipeline and increased its disposal programme as net retail income fell across its UK centres last year. 

The landlord reported a 4.2% decline in net rental income in the UK for the year to 31 December 2019. However, both the US and continental Europe recorded growth – up  2.4% and 3.1% respectively. 

Footfall across UK centres was up 2.3%. Tenant sales increased by 4.7% and vacancies across the portfolio dropped to 7.7% from 8.7% on June 30. 

Total disposals in 2019 were €1.3bn (£1.09bn), and URW announced a further disposal of a 54.2% stake in five French shopping centres. There are ongoing discussions for further disposals in 2020. 

It plans to scale back its development pipeline to €8.3bn (£6.95bn). 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • 3078055 westfieldlondonexpansion2

    UK shopping centres bolster Westfield owner's profits

    29 October 2019

    The owner of Westfield shopping centres, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URM), has reported a 16.3% year-on-year increase in shopping centres turnover to €1.56bn (£1.35bn) for the nine months to 30 September.

  • 3085904 intu potteries

    Intu issues income warning

    6 November 2019

    Shopping centre owner Intu Properties said it expects full-year like-for-like net rental income for the three months to 30 September to be down 9% year on year, blaming company voluntary arrangements at Arcadia Group and Monsoon for “more than half” of the reduction.

  • Trinity leeds jan

    Landsec swings into a loss

    13 November 2019

    Landsec, owner of shopping centres including Trinity Leeds and Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays, has announced a loss before tax of £147m for the six months to 30 September 2019. 

  • Stosw rp n18 medium

    Hammerson offloads Gloucester retail park

    19 November 2019

    Shopping centre owner Hammerson has sold Gloucester’s St Oswald retail park to the local authority for £54m, as it continues with its disposal programme.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.