Westons top Sunday Times fashion rich list

The Weston family, owners of Selfridges and Primark, have topped the retailers in The Sunday Times Rich List this weekend.

Guy, George, and Galen of the JR Weston family came in at number 8 on the list with £10.5bn, which is up £30m from last year. Stephen Rubin and family of the Pentland Group came in at number 29 with £4.2bn, up £1.2bn on last year.

Mike Ashley, chief executive of Sports Direct, was number 75 this year, however, his fortune decreased by £27m to £1.9bn.

Other retailers on the list included the Bernard Lewis family, owners of River Island, who came in at number 77, despite dropping £344m in value.

Philip Day, of Edinburgh Woolen Mill, came in at number 132 with £1.14bn net worth, down £60m from last year.

Mahmud Kamani and family, the owner of Boohoo Group, came in at 142 with a net worth of £1bn, down £132m from last year.

Arcadia boss Sir Philip Green and Lady Green came in at number 154 with £930m, down £20m from last year.

Other retailers featured on the list include:

Number 162 (£878m): Christina Ong and Family (Mulberry) (down £172m)

Number 203 (£700m): Ian Taylor (Harris Tweed) (down £50m)

Number 231 £606m): Mark Fenwick and family (down £94m) (Fenwick)

Number 282 (£468m): Rihanna (new entry: Fenty)

Number 309 (£430m): Dame Margaret and Helen Barbour and Family (up £35m) (Barbour)

Number 312 (£427m): Nick Wheeler and Christie Rucker of The White Company (down £25m)

Number 316 (£419m): The Clark Family (down £65m) (Clarks)

Number 391 (£335m): Johnie Boden and family (down £45m) (Boden)

Number 418 (£310m): Tom Singh and family (down £30m) (New Look)

Number 523 (£242m): Sir Paul and Lady Smith (Paul Smith)

Number 525 (£240m): David Reiss and family (Reiss)

Number 551 (£222m): Keith Black and Family (Regatta)

Number 631 (£199m): Mark Neale (Mountain Warehouse)

Number 680 (£182m): Julian Dunkerton (Superdry)

Number 873 (£138m): Ben Francis (GymShark)

Number 876 (£137m): Peter Simon and Family (Monsoon Accessorize)

Number 944 (£127m): Roger Bromley and family (Russell and Bromley)

Number 975 (£123m): Carol Kane (Boohoo Group)

Number 976 (£122m): Andrew Killingsworth (Yours Clothing)

In the 2020 young 50 rich list, retailers featured include: