What did retail’s long-awaited reopening look like?

After almost three long months in lockdown, all non-essential retailers in England were allowed to reopen their doors from today – but only if they met strict government guidelines.

Pent up demand meant some retailers reopened to an influx of excited customers. Long queues were spotted outside Primark stores across the country and Nike’s Oxford Street flagship opened to a throng of shoppers.

Footfall in retail destinations jumped by 41.7% in England up to 12pm today compared to last week, according to a study from Springboard and AL Marketing.

Drapers visited three high streets; London’s Clapham Junction, Bromley in south east London and Guildford, to see how busy stores were, whether social distancing measures were being followed and to assess what the new normal for retail looks like.

Although footfall varied, some experiences – including being shouted at by security guards whilst trying to navigate one-way systems and complaints of constant hand-sanitising – were common across the three locations.

Bromley primark queue Bromley, south east London, Emily Sutherland It could almost have been a normal day. A steady crowd of shoppers were enjoying the sunshine on Bromley high street, many clutching bulging bags of shopping. In fact, the only real clue alluding to events of the past three months was the very long queue snaking out of Primark’s front doors. Many shoppers have clearly missed the value retailer, which, without an online offer, has been hit hard by enforced store closures. Several of the retailer’s stores opened earlier than planned to meet demand. Staff told Drapers the queue in Bromley was expected to take at least an hour. Other queues, although considerably shorter, were also spotted outside Zara and JD Sports. Most retailers, although not all, had opted to put staff on the door to control the flow of customers in and out of stores. I was welcomed into H&M by a friendly member of staff, who told me I could come in when I hesitated outside the store. I was slightly surprised by how busy the store feels once I’m inside, compared to your average Monday morning. There’s no queue but two members of staff and a security guard are outside Topshop – I was told off when I accidently exited the store the wrong way. Social distancing measures were in full swing throughout my trip. Customers arriving at The Glades shopping centre were greeted by bright turquoise markings delineating a one-way system and a hand-sanitising station, although not everyone took the time to stop and use it. Extra cleaning was taking place throughout the centre. Very few shoppers, noticeably less than on my weekly supermarket trip, had chosen to wear masks, despite guidance that face coverings should be worn in enclosed spaces. There’s no getting away from the fact that constant messages about social distancing and hand washing make for a slightly clinical shopping experience. I didn’t feel particularly inspired to stop and browse but noticed many other customers who seemed perfectly happy to have a leisurely shop. As expected, most fitting rooms remained closed in line with government guidance. The government guidance also says retailers should discourage customers from handling products while browsing, something that was proving impossible during my shopping trip. Without employing a fleet of staff to stand behind customers as they shop, there is no fail safe way larger retailers can dissuade customers from the natural urge to touch clothing before they purchase it in bricks-and-mortar stores. Although all stores can reopen from today, not all of them did so. Several large retail chains, including Fat Face, Joules and Monsoon, kept their Bromley stores shuttered. Overall, shops weren’t ghost towns but neither, with the exception of Primark, were they particularly busy. There are clearly shoppers who do want to get out and visit bricks-and-mortar stores. However, the real test for retail will come over the next few weeks. Footfall could pick up as consumers relax into their newly reinstated freedoms. However, with holidays and weddings on pause and a question mark looming over the reopening of the hospitality industry, demand for new clothing is likely to remain subdued.

Guildford high street Guildford, Surrey, Grace Whelan The drive into Guildford town centre has never been so smooth. On the first day of stores reopening after lockdown, there was no waiting at endless sets of traffic lights or queuing to bag a space in the multi-storey carpark. Instead I glided into a spot on the ground floor, grabbed my facemask and headed out on the high street without having to pay a penny for parking. Having already seen footage of the queues outside Primark in other English cities, I expected to find something similar. However, I was greeted by calm streets with only short queues mostly formed outside of food and coffee shops. Most fashion retailers seemed to have reopened. TK Maxx, JD Sports and Decathlon had the most interest, attracting queues of around ten people. However, some big high street names, such as House of Fraser and Office remain closed until later this week. Approaching the Friary Shopping Centre, I was ushered through the front doors by a security guard and welcomed by a clearly marked one-way system. This was officiously policed by staff who, when I later lost my way, shouted commands over the concourse at me until I scurried back over into the right lane. Many retailers, although open for trading, kept their doors closed as a way of controlling those coming in and out – which made for a slightly unwelcoming feel. Stores such as Topshop and Zara that spanned two floors and had multiple entrances had condensed access to just one door. The most remarkable difference was the army of store assistants stood at each entrance ready to manage the flow of customers. In Primark and Zara, I was asked to apply hand sanitiser before entering – a request some customers were growing weary of after being asked the same thing in each shop. “I’ll have no skin left on my hands,” one complained to a staff member before ignoring the request and continuing indoors. Customers were not restricted in touching clothes on display, and staff were making no effort to remove any items that were touched from the shop floor. In larger stores store assistants seemed already disgruntled at having to bark the same commands at customers oblivious to the new safety measures. Out on the high street it was a similar story in stores: five to ten-person capacity limits, closed changing rooms and PPE provisions on arrival. Outside shops, space had been barricaded off for customers to queue although they largely remained unused as footfall was low. On trying to enter one store I was ambushed by a staff member to say they were at their five-person limit and hurried back out to form a queue on the 2m marked pavement. A 10-minute wait ensued as I watched a customer at the till faff over add on purchases and loyalty programmes offered by the well-trained staff members. These point-of-sale offers of membership discount and last-minute deals can in ‘normal’ circumstances be an unwelcome delay for customers. Now, with queues forming outside, the minutiae of customer service became frustrating as shoppers struggled to hear staff through face masks and learned to navigate the new rules safely. Retailers need to find the balance of maximising spend per customer and minimising the wait for those eager to get in and make their own purchases. The whole process felt alien, like shopping in a new country for the first time and not knowing the language. Retailers seem to have made the best of managing their stores under the new guidelines, with clear signage and more than enough staff to help where needed. However, the restrictions were already taking a toll on a very quiet day in Guildford.