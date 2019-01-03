What twentysomethings bought in 2018

As we step into the new year, etail giant Asos has revealed the trends that stole shoppers’ hearts in 2018.

Animal print, tiny sunglasses and chunky trainers were some of the topselling items among Asos’s twentysomething customer base and the Duchess of Sussex, former Suits actress Meghan Markle, cemented her place as fashion royalty as consumers rushed to copy her maternity style. Here are the most popular trends.

Prints Animal prints, including the almost ubiquitous leopard, as well as snake, proved one of the most enduring trends of the year. Sales of animal-print product at Asos rose by 223% in 2018 compared with the previous year. Tropical prints dominated menswear. Sales of men’s floral shirts were up 131% and the etailer sold 7,000 Hawaiian print styles. Tie dye and reflective metallics are set to dominate 2019, Asos said.

Chunky trainers – or “dad shoes” Clunky, 1990s-inspired shoes once left languishing at the back of wardrobes were on young shoppers’ feet this year, paired with everything from tracksuits to floral dresses. Hailed by Asos as the most popular shoe trend of the year, sales of chunky sneakers rose by 25% compared with the previous year.

The Duchess of Sussex After her wedding to Prince Harry in May last year, the Duchess of Sussex was the indisputable style icon of 2018 and sent sales of whatever she wore soaring. One beneficiary of the “Meghan effect” was an Asos Design maternity dress, which sold out twice after the duchess donned it on a trip to New Zealand.

Dresses Ditsy-printed dresses proved another hit. A green Asos own-brand take on the trend sold out in days after already being restocked twice by the retailer, which predicts belted versions of the trend will be popular in 2019.