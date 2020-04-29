What we learned from Next's coronavirus update

From its lockdown exit strategy, to cost-saving initiatives and post-Covid 19 predictions: here is what we took away from Next’s trading update earlier today.

The high street bellwether said sales have fallen ”faster and more steeply” than previously expected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, Next said that even in its worst-case scenario of a 40% decrease in group sales, the business is still likely to deliver positive EBITDA and reduce year-end financial debt.

Here is what else we learned from its detailed report:

Next’s out-of-town stores will reopen first

Outlining its plans for reopening stores post lockdown, Next said it will prioritise its larger out-of-town sites. The retailer said these sites are better suited for social distancing measures, due to their larger size and car park facilities. These stores also tend to have longer trading hours which will reduce the amount of customers at one time.

Next also reasoned that these larger stores have larger senior management teams, allowing for better supervision of social distancing and other safety measures.

Safety measures to be introduced on reopening include the screening of tills, distance marking on walkways, sanitisation stations and exit/entry management systems.

Clearance Sales are expected to underperform

Although the July end-of-season Sale is likely to fall outside of lockdown, Next is forecasting clearance sales to decline by 11% on the previous year as a result of the difficulties presented by social distancing.

Meanwhile, the balance of stock to clear in the financial year’s clearances is up by 15%-45% on last year.

Next has assumed the loss of £50m in clearance sales for the full year.

Expert view: Sofie Willmott, lead retail analyst at GlobalData “Next’s worst-case scenario has gone from bad to much worse, and full-price sales are now expected to fall by up to 40% (versus its previous mid-March view of 25%). Considering Next was outperforming the market before Covid-19, many clothing retailers will be performing much worse than it is, and we expect more casualties over the coming months. “Next has plans to open its retail park stores first when lockdown measures are lifted as the larger locations mean they can be operated more safely. Most other clothing specialists will not have this option as their stores are on high streets and shopping centres, which consumers may be more likely to avoid given the close proximity to other shoppers.”

Stock is still being bought for later in the year

Next has saved around £290m on stock purchases. The retailer has committed to paying suppliers in full, on normal terms for orders until 10 April, but orders due to leave supplier factories after this date have been cancelled, and compensation paid.

However, Next is still selecting ranges and continues to order stock for later in the year, and said said: “There is no point in not buying coats because we have too many T-shirts.”

It has identified £330m (retail value) of spring 20 stock to be carried forward to spring 21. The products are mostly basics and will represent around 15% of Next’s total spring 21 buy.

Online will return to 70% in a fortnight

Next reopened online operations on 14 April, having spent 18 days reworking its warehouse processes to ensure social distancing. Part of this included limited daily order volumes to ensure the safety of warehouse workers. It reached its daily order limit by 8.30am on the first day of relaunch.

As more Next colleagues gradually return to work, the retailer expects to be back at 70% of normal capacity in the next two weeks.

Online first opened with only kidswear and limited homeware available to buy, but the retailer is now offering around 70% of its product ranges.

Expert view: Richard Lim, chief executive, Retail Economics ”[Next’s trading update] makes for a sobering read and puts into context the size of the challenge at hand. The reality of the sales drop was worse than previously feared. It feels like the industry is coming to terms with a recovery that will undoubtedly be slow and protracted. “As the focus now turns to how a phased reopening of stores, significant investment will be needed to ensure the safety of staff and customers. Retailers will take a forensic approach to their store portfolios to decide which sites lend themselves best to reopening first with social distancing measures in place, and stand the greatest chance of turning a profit. “Understandably, consumers will remain anxious about shopping in crowded locations. Shopping has always been a social event, but new restrictions on our movement and personal interaction risk undermining the experience. “The key question is whether consumers will be confident enough to return to shopping destinations when stores begin to reopen and whether the level of demand will be strong enough to make it commercially viable.”

Retail sales were decimated prior to lockdown

Store sales dropped 86% in the three days before Next’s entire estate closed following the lockdown announcement on 23 March. The retailer said: “In reality, the majority of our customers had decided to stop shopping in retail stores before the order came to close them.”

Lifting lockdown will not be a quick fix

Next said: “We believe the effects of coronavirus will be felt for longer than we first anticipated. The economic consequences and continued social distancing will mean that both retail sales and online sales will be disrupted even after full lockdown measures have been lifted.”

The retailer has stress-tested three scenarios for full-year sales: a 30%, 35% and 40% decrease.

However, it said: “We believe that, even in our worst scenario, with full-year full-price sales down 40%, the mitigation we have put in place means that the company can operate comfortably within its cash resources, and we will end the year with less net financial debt than at the end of last year.”

84% of staff are currently furloughed

Next has saved around £135m in wage costs and £120m from operational cost savings. The main savings have come from marketing, catalogues and photography (£40m), online distribution costs (£35m) and store occupancy costs (£18m).

Since the online business reopened, 84% of staff are currently furloughed, down from 88%. Next praised the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as “a measure [that] has been hugely successful in preventing widespread redundancies and hardship”.

Next could receive up to £600m in government loans

The retailer has been approved for government funding via the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). It said it would not need to draw on this facility in any of its current stress test scenarios, but noted the potential benefit should its sales be lower than its worst-case prediction.

Next said it cannot reveal the size of the new facility, but noted that the Bank of England’s guidance states that companies with Next’s pre-crisis credit rating are permitted access to up to £600m.