Which retailers are discounting the most online?

French Connection and Miss Selfridge are the retailers currently discounting the most stock online, ahead of stores reopening from 15 June.

Online discounts have increased 20% year-on-year since lockdown began on 23 March, data from LovetheSales.com, which monitors online discounting across more than 1,000 retailers, indicates.

Ahead of stores beginning to reopen on 15 June, LovetheSales has ranked the top ten retailers currently running the most discounts.

1. French Connection: 90% of all online clothing currently discounted

French Connection is offering 25% off its Spring fashion, and new customers who sign up to its newsletter can get 10% off full-price purchases. The average discount is 52%.

2. Miss Selfridge: 83% of all online clothing currently discounted

The retailer is currently offering up to 50% off selected styles in the Miss Selfridge summer Sale. It has an average discount across Sale items of 48%.

3. Dorothy Perkins: 81% of all online clothing currently discounted

Dorothy Perkins is offering its customers up to 50% off thousands of summer style clothing items. The UK retailer has an average saving of 42% across its discounted clothing.

4. Burton: 80% of all online clothing currently discounted

Burton is also running an up-to-50% off summer Sale campaign on its website, with an average discount of 36% on its Sale products.

5. AllSaints: 77% of all online clothing currently discounted

Allsaints currently has up to 50% off thousands of online products. New customers can also get 15% off full-price products online. The average discount is currently 42% off.

6. Topshop: 69% of all online clothing currently discounted

Topshop is running up to 50% off new styles and up to 30% off summer clothing. The Arcadia Group retailer currently has an average discount of 29% on its Sale collection.

7. Reiss: 68% of all online clothing currently discounted

Reiss is offering up to 50% off its men’s and women’s wear ranges. The average discount is 47%, the highest it has been this year.

8. Ben Sherman: 64% of all online clothing currently discounted

The menswear retailer has an average discount of 48% on its Sale items and is offering an extra 20% off all clearance clothing.

9. Converse: 61% of all online clothing currently discounted

The shoe brand has an average discount of 43% and is offering 20% off purchases for customers who sign up for email marketing.

10. Joules: 58% of all online clothing currently discounted

Lifestyle retailer Joules is running up to 25% off selected products on its website. It also has a sign-up offer that gives new customers £10 off purchases over £50, alongside free delivery. The average discount is currently 42% off.